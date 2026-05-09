VCK’s Support Emerges Crucial As Vijay’s TVK Nears Majority

advertisement
Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, securing 108 seats but falling short of the 118-seat majority. Coalition negotiations intensified as the Congress, Left parties, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) became key to government formation. The Governor has not yet issued a formal invitation for the swearing-in, and political uncertainty continues as parties position themselves in the hung assembly.
According to The Hindu, TVK’s alliance tally reached 117 seats after securing support from the Congress and Left parties, with VCK’s two MLAs expected to play a decisive role. The Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, has maintained that a clear majority is required before proceeding with the swearing-in, and no official communication has been released regarding the ceremony.
As reported by Financial Express, VCK, led by Thol Thirumavalavan, convened a high-level committee to deliberate on extending support to TVK. Thirumavalavan’s decision is seen as pivotal, with his party’s two MLAs holding the balance of power. The VCK’s stance is shaped by its commitment to social justice and its historical alliance with the Left and DMK, but the party has not yet issued a formal letter of support to the Governor.
Coverage revealed a controversy involving the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), whose chief T.T.V. Dhinakaran accused TVK of submitting a forged letter claiming support from AMMK’s lone MLA. Dhinakaran asserted that his party remains aligned with the AIADMK and NDA, and he filed a police complaint regarding the alleged forgery. TVK denied the allegations, releasing a video to support its claim of legitimate backing.
The coalition arithmetic shifted further as reporting indicated that VCK’s formal support would bring the TVK-led alliance to 119 seats, surpassing the majority threshold. Heavy police security was deployed at the VCK headquarters as Vijay sought to secure Thirumavalavan’s endorsement. The Congress’s five MLAs, meanwhile, were kept in Hyderabad to prevent poaching amid the ongoing negotiations.
“The TVK, which claims to be a ‘pure force’, has indulged in forgery and horse-trading,” Dhinakaran stated, while TVK countered, “The public should understand that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has no need to bargain or negotiate with anyone.”
In the midst of these developments, further analysis showed that the Left parties offered unconditional support to TVK, but VCK’s decision remained pending. The Left clarified their support would be from outside the government, and they would continue to oppose communal forces in the state.
Political uncertainty persisted as timeline updates documented intense discussions among parties, with some DMK leaders reportedly considering alliances with rivals. The TVK’s debut performance disrupted the traditional DMK-AIADMK dominance, but the final government formation awaited VCK’s formal announcement.
At the same time, statements confirmed that the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) denied issuing any letter of support to TVK, reaffirming its commitment to the DMK alliance. IUML clarified that its MLAs remain in Chennai and that any reports of support for TVK were baseless.
Finally, recent developments included the abrupt cancellation of Vijay’s planned swearing-in ceremony, with the Governor insisting on proof of majority. The situation remains fluid as coalition talks continue and the Governor awaits formal letters of support from all parties involved.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.