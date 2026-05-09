VCK’s Support Emerges Crucial As Vijay’s TVK Nears Majority

As reported by Financial Express, VCK, led by Thol Thirumavalavan, convened a high-level committee to deliberate on extending support to TVK. Thirumavalavan’s decision is seen as pivotal, with his party’s two MLAs holding the balance of power. The VCK’s stance is shaped by its commitment to social justice and its historical alliance with the Left and DMK, but the party has not yet issued a formal letter of support to the Governor.