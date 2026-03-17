'Hurt Religious Sentiments': 14 Arrested In Varanasi For Iftar On Ganga Boat

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On 17 March 2026, police in Varanasi arrested fourteen men for allegedly organising an iftar gathering on a boat on the Ganga river. The men, all local residents in their twenties and employed at saree shops, were accused of consuming chicken biryani and disposing of leftovers into the river. The arrests followed the circulation of a video of the gathering on social media, which prompted a police investigation and subsequent action.
According to Scroll, the police complaint was filed by Rajat Jaiswal, the chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing in Varanasi. Jaiswal alleged that the incident had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, as the Ganga river holds significant religious importance for many in the community.
As reported by The Indian Express, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to defiling a place of worship, deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, promoting enmity between groups, public nuisance, and using evidence known to be false. The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act was also invoked in the case.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, police sources confirmed that the action was taken after verifying the authenticity of the video. The incident reportedly occurred on 16 March 2026, and the video showed the group consuming non-vegetarian food and discarding bones into the river, which is considered sacred by many Hindus.
Police stated that the accused were identified through the video, and questioning is ongoing to determine the motive behind recording and sharing the footage. Officials indicated that the gathering was allegedly organised for a social media reel, and further legal action is being pursued in accordance with the law.
“We are currently investigating the motive and questioning them. Action is being taken against the accused in accordance with the law,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Pratap Singh said.
Coverage revealed that the complaint also called for action against the boat operator, including the cancellation of the boat’s licence. Saffron leaders have similarly demanded strict measures against those involved in facilitating the event.
The police have emphasised that the investigation is ongoing and that all actions are being taken in accordance with established legal procedures. Further developments are expected as authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the individuals involved.
“Ganga is a sacred river…such incidents can not be tolerated….strict action should be taken against the guilty,” a local leader stated, according to police sources.
Police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring communal harmony and upholding the law. Statements from officials confirm that the accused have been booked under relevant sections and that the matter is being handled with due process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.