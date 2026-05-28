Varanasi Goat Market Sealed Ahead of Bakrid Due To 'Overcrowding', 'Sanitation'

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Authorities in Varanasi sealed the city’s decades-old Benia Bagh goat market ahead of Bakrid, citing complaints about overcrowding and poor sanitation. The closure occurred four days after trading began, prompting protests from livestock traders who claimed the action was taken without sufficient notice. The market, located about a kilometre from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has operated for nearly forty years and is one of eastern Uttar Pradesh’s largest seasonal livestock markets.
According to Scroll, municipal authorities initially granted permission for the market but later revoked it following site inspections and complaints related to hygiene. Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal stated that the decision was made after officials visited the site and found sanitation issues. The 6,000-square-foot market was then sealed, and teams from the administration and police enforced the closure.
Traders alleged that they were ordered to vacate the market within thirty minutes, while officials maintained that three days’ notice had been provided. Coverage revealed that opposition parties accused the government of attempting to create communal tension by first granting and then abruptly withdrawing permission for the market.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, a story central to Islamic tradition. The festival is marked by the ritual sacrifice of goats or sheep, with the meat distributed among family, friends, and those in need. The historical context of Bakrid in India includes longstanding traditions of animal sacrifice, with local adaptations and regulations evolving over time.
“Granting the permission for the market first, and then abruptly withdrawing it, appears to be a deliberate move by the government,” said Ajay Rai, president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress unit.
Local authorities in Varanasi have faced criticism from both traders and political leaders. Reporting indicated that while some officials denied abrupt action, others confirmed that the closure was enforced after traders did not vacate voluntarily. The incident has drawn attention to the balance between public health measures and the facilitation of religious practices during major festivals.
Bakrid celebrations in Varanasi and across India are characterised by prayers, community gatherings, and acts of charity. Analysis showed that the festival is widely regarded as a time for reflection, generosity, and togetherness, with families coming together to observe rituals and share festive meals.
In addition to the market closure, Varanasi is set to see new educational initiatives. Recent developments include the establishment of a regional study centre by Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, aimed at expanding access to higher education for differently-abled students in the region.
“The move aligns with DSMNRU’s mandate to promote inclusive education and create employment pathways for persons with disabilities through region-specific initiatives,” said Vice-Chancellor Acharya Sanjay Singh.
While the closure of the Benia Bagh goat market has sparked debate, authorities have emphasised the need for sanitation and public order during large gatherings. Further details suggest that the administration is monitoring the situation to ensure peaceful and safe Bakrid celebrations in Varanasi.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.