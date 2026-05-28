Varanasi Goat Market Sealed Ahead of Bakrid Due To 'Overcrowding', 'Sanitation'

As noted in an article by The Hindu, Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, a story central to Islamic tradition. The festival is marked by the ritual sacrifice of goats or sheep, with the meat distributed among family, friends, and those in need. The historical context of Bakrid in India includes longstanding traditions of animal sacrifice, with local adaptations and regulations evolving over time.