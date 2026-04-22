US Vice President JD Vance Puts Islamabad Trip on Hold as Iran Says No To Talks

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US Vice President JD Vance’s planned visit to Pakistan for negotiations with Iran has been put on hold as the United States extended its ceasefire with Iran. The extension, announced by President Donald Trump, came just before the truce was set to expire. The diplomatic process remains stalled, with Iran yet to respond to the latest US proposals, and the next round of talks in Islamabad remains unscheduled.
According to Hindustan Times, the White House confirmed that Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating team would not travel to Pakistan as initially planned. The decision followed President Trump’s announcement to extend the ceasefire while awaiting a unified proposal from Tehran, maintaining the US military blockade of Iranian ports.
As reported by The Indian Express, Vance’s visit was scheduled for Tuesday morning, with talks set for Wednesday, coinciding with the ceasefire’s original expiration. The trip remains paused, pending a clear indication that Iranian negotiators are empowered to reach an agreement. US officials have stated that military options remain on the table, though a return to hostilities is not imminent.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly thanked President Trump for extending the ceasefire, expressing hope for a comprehensive peace deal. Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating negotiations and noted the country’s extensive security preparations for the proposed talks in Islamabad.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the extension was made at the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. President Trump stated that the ceasefire would remain until Iran submits a unified proposal and discussions are concluded. The White House’s decision to pause Vance’s trip followed Iran’s refusal to negotiate under perceived threats.
“On my personal behalf and on behalf of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated.
Analysis showed that Pakistan’s mediation is driven by both economic and geopolitical imperatives. The country’s reliance on Gulf energy imports and remittances from workers in the region, combined with its need to maintain foreign reserves, underscores the importance of regional stability for Islamabad.
The coverage revealed that the diplomatic process is effectively stalled without an Iranian response, though the US delegation could resume travel at short notice if conditions change. President Trump has directed the military to maintain readiness, and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains in effect.
Officials responded quickly following reports that Iran considers the US blockade and seizure of its vessels as violations of the ceasefire. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran has not yet decided whether to participate in new talks in Islamabad, and reiterated Iran’s ability to defend its interests.
“Blockading Iranian ports is an act of war and thus a violation of the ceasefire. Striking a commercial vessel and taking its crew hostage is an even greater violation,” said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
The diplomatic uncertainty has led to heightened security measures in Pakistan and ongoing consultations in Washington. The first round of US-Iran talks earlier in April did not yield a breakthrough, prompting further efforts by Pakistan to revive dialogue. The situation remains fluid, with both the US and Iran maintaining readiness for either negotiations or renewed conflict as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.