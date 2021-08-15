Van Dijk's Return Augurs Well as Liverpool Beat Norwich 3-0

Former Champions Liverpool opened their new season with a comprehensive 3-0 win against Norwich City on Saturday night.

Goals by Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah ensured the Reds began the campaign by collecting three points in the away match.

But more than victory against Norwich, what comes as a big boost for Liverpool is the return to action by fullback Virgil van Dijk after a 301-day layoff because of an injury in October 2020.

Dutch defender Van Dijk had suffered an ACL injury during the Merseyside Derby at Everton in October 2020 and underwent successful surgery a few weeks later.

On Saturday, he played the full 90 minutes of the match and was his usual efficient self -- leading the stats on total touches (95), total passes (89), and passes in the opposition half (37), directing Liverpool's attack from the back.