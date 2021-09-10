Punjab Govt to Send Unvaccinated Staff on Forced Leave After 15 Sept

CM Singh also allowed teaching and non-teaching school staff who had taken at least one dose of vaccine more than four weeks ago to resume duties, subject to submission of weekly RT-PCR negative test reports. However, all those with comorbidities shall only be allowed once they are fully vaccinated, he added.

School Education Secretary Krishan Kumar earlier pointed out that currently only fully vaccinated staff members are allowed to come to schools.

Health Minister Balbir Sidhu suggested that the gap for the second dose be reduced for the school staff to 28 days but Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan informed the meeting that the Centre had rejected the state's request to allow them to be treated as essential services.

The chief minister noted with satisfaction that with aggressive testing, the situation in schools had remained under control.

As many as 321,969 school students along with 33,854 teaching and non-teaching staff samples have been taken in the month of August, across 5,799 schools, and a total of 158 cases have tested positive so far, which accounts for a positivity rate of only 0.05 percent, he added.