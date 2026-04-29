Uttarakhand Forest Fires Burn 144 Hectares Across 208 Locations; Tourism Hit

Forest fires in Uttarakhand have affected 144.22 hectares of land across 226 incidents reported between 15 February and 27 April.

The Garhwal region experienced the highest number of incidents, with 177 cases damaging 110.52 hectares. Kumaon recorded 28 incidents affecting 21.15 hectares, while wildlife zones saw 21 incidents over 12.55 hectares.

The frequency of fires has raised concerns among tourism stakeholders ahead of the peak summer season.