Uttarakhand Forest Fires Burn 144 Hectares Across 208 Locations; Tourism Hit

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Forest fires in Uttarakhand have affected 144.22 hectares of land across 226 incidents reported between 15 February and 27 April.
The Garhwal region experienced the highest number of incidents, with 177 cases damaging 110.52 hectares. Kumaon recorded 28 incidents affecting 21.15 hectares, while wildlife zones saw 21 incidents over 12.55 hectares.
The frequency of fires has raised concerns among tourism stakeholders ahead of the peak summer season.
According to Hindustan Times, the tourism industry in Uttarakhand is facing anxiety as rising temperatures and smoke-induced low visibility may deter visitors. Key circuits such as Kausani, Almora, and Nainital are particularly affected, with hotel occupancy in Almora dropping from the usual 90 percent to 40 percent during the current season.
Stakeholders have highlighted that the main tourist season begins in May and continues until the end of June. Industry representatives noted that news of forest fires, heat, and reduced visibility can influence travel decisions, leading to cancellations and reduced footfall in popular destinations.
Preventive measures have been emphasised by local associations, including the creation of fire lines and the deployment of trained firefighting staff. Officials have stated that the forest department is on high alert, monitoring incidents and providing safety gear to staff to prevent the spread of fires.
"We are keeping a watch on fire incidents and ensuring they do not spread. Our staff are being provided with necessary safety gear," said Nodal Officer Sushant Patnaik.
The Uttarakhand High Court has maintained oversight of the state's preparedness for forest fires since taking suo motu cognisance in 2021. Judicial monitoring continues, with environmental experts assisting in the formulation of prevention strategies as requested by the court in December 2025.
Nationally, the Union environment ministry has reinforced guidelines for compensatory afforestation, requiring proof of afforestation from violators before project approvals. Recent directives mandate that states submit verification reports confirming the suitability of land for penal afforestation, aiming to address recurring issues of compliance and forest loss.
In Uttarakhand, the Badrinath division reported the highest frequency of fires, with 57 incidents damaging 19.54 hectares. Rudraprayag followed with 31 incidents affecting 21.82 hectares, the largest area impacted within a single division. Local associations have called for enhanced preventive infrastructure and increased deployment of firefighting personnel to mitigate further losses.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.