Uttarakhand Chief Minister Addresses Char Dham Entry Controversy

As reported by The Hindu, the demand for a ban was raised by both the Gangotri Temple committee and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. The committees have stated their intention to implement the restriction from the upcoming Char Dham Yatra season, which commences after the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri open in April. The committees argue that the shrines are not tourist destinations and should be reserved for those with faith in Sanatan Dharma.