Uttarakhand: At least 7 Dead, 11 Injured As Bus Falls Into Gorge Near Almora

advertisement
On 30 December 2025, a bus carrying 18 passengers lost control and fell into a gorge near Bhikiyasen in Almora district, Uttarakhand. Seven people were confirmed dead and eleven others sustained injuries. The bus, operated by Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, was en route to Ramnagar when the accident occurred.
Rescue teams from the district administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force reached the accident site. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to Hindustan Times, the accident took place on a treacherous stretch of road in Bhikiyasen. Senior Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha stated that all bodies had been retrieved and the injured were receiving medical care. The cause of the accident has not been determined yet, and an investigation is underway.
As reported by The News Minute, the bus was traveling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar and departed from Dwarahat at approximately 6 am. The accident site, near Shilapani on the Bhikiyasain-Vinayak-Jalali motor road, is nearly 100 kilometres from the district headquarters, complicating relief operations. The driver and conductor were reported to be safe and in stable condition.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the State Disaster Response Force confirmed that the injured were being rescued from the gorge and admitted to the government hospital in Bhikiyasain. The bus reportedly had 18 passengers on board at the time of the incident, with seven fatalities confirmed on the spot.
This report highlighted, that Uttarakhand’s mountainous terrain and narrow roads contribute to frequent road accidents, especially during monsoon and winter seasons. The state government has implemented a Road Safety Policy aiming to reduce such incidents by 50 percent by 2030, focusing on safer infrastructure, public awareness, and improved emergency response.
“Eighteen people were travelling in the KMVN mini bus when it lost control and fell into the gorge. The bodies have been retrieved, and the injured have been sent to the hospital,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha.
This article mentioned, that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep grief over the incident and assured that rescue and relief operations were being conducted on a priority basis. He stated that the injured were being admitted to nearby hospitals and that the situation was under continuous monitoring.
The accident location’s remoteness posed additional challenges for rescue teams as this report noted. Senior district officials were dispatched to oversee the ongoing rescue and relief efforts, and authorities expressed concern that some passengers might still be trapped inside the vehicle during the initial response.
This news report said, that the state’s Road Safety Policy also aims to strengthen emergency medical care for accident victims and promote research on road safety, identifying the roles of various departments in achieving these objectives.
“The entire matter is under continuous monitoring, and I am in constant contact with the local administrative authorities,” Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.