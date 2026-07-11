UP To Include Non-Muslims, Muslim Women, Pasmandas in New Sunni Waqf Board

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The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to constitute a new Sunni Waqf Board that will include non-Muslim members, Muslim women, and representatives from the Pasmanda Muslim community. The board is expected to have 11 members, including a chairperson. The tenure of the previous Sunni Waqf Board ended in March, and the new board is being formed under the provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The move follows a similar model recently adopted in Madhya Pradesh.
As reported by The Observer Post, the proposed board will include two non-Muslim members, two Muslim women, and at least one representative from the Pasmanda Muslim community. Government officials have stated that these changes are intended to make the administration of waqf properties more transparent, accountable, and inclusive.
BJP Minority Morcha president Danish Ansari has expressed support for the model, stating that representation from different sections of society will strengthen transparency and improve the management of waqf properties according to official statements. The All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz has also welcomed the proposal, with its National Vice President, Wasim Rain, highlighting the need for equitable distribution of waqf benefits.
Rain stated that waqf properties have historically been controlled by the Ashraf community, while poorer Pasmanda Muslims have not received proportional benefits. He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath want the benefits of waqf properties to reach the real beneficiaries.”
Supporters of the proposal argue that broader representation could improve oversight, accountability, and governance of waqf institutions as coverage revealed. They believe that including non-Muslims and women will increase equal participation and transparency in the management of waqf assets.
However, critics maintain that waqf properties are religious endowments established by Muslims and should remain under the administration of members of the Muslim community. Several scholars have argued that decisions relating to religious endowments should be made by individuals familiar with Islamic religious practices as analysis showed.
Official figures indicate that Uttar Pradesh has 232,547 waqf properties, with approximately 217,161 under the Sunni Waqf Board and about 15,386 managed by the Shia Waqf Board. More than 92,000 waqf properties have already been registered on the government’s Umeed portal as details emerged.
“This will increase equal participation and transparency. We hope the Pasmanda community will finally receive its rightful representation,” Wasim Rain said.
The discussion has intensified following the formation of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board in 2025-26, which included two non-Muslim members under the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. The Madhya Pradesh board continues to be headed by Sanwar Patel and includes Muslim members such as Najma Heptulla, Atif Aqeel, Fatima Chaudhary, Shaista Sultan, and Shabana Khan as further information confirmed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.