UP Government Directs Universities To Set Up Anti-Conversion Cells

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All higher education institutions in Uttar Pradesh, including universities, medical, and dental colleges, have been instructed to establish anti-conversion cells. The directive was issued by the state governor’s secretariat on 28 May 2026, requiring institutions to strengthen counselling services, monitoring systems, student welfare mechanisms, and reporting protocols to prevent alleged forced religious conversions among students.
According to Scroll, the governor’s letter specifically called for the creation of “Dharmantaran Roktham cells” in all state universities and higher educational institutions. The instructions also emphasised the need for preventive safeguards and enhanced support systems for students, following reports of alleged inducement and psychological pressure related to religious conversion.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the directive was prompted by investigations at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University over the past two years, where police registered cases and conducted searches in connection with allegations of organised efforts to influence individuals for religious conversion. University officials have stated that the new cells will function in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.
Implementation of the directive is underway, with institutions such as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University confirming the initiation of processes to constitute the required cells as coverage revealed. Officials have clarified that the focus is on early detection, counselling, and student welfare, rather than waiting for complaints to escalate to law enforcement agencies.
“All directions issued by the governor will be implemented in full, and the conversion prevention cell will function in accordance with the prescribed guidelines,” said a spokesperson for King George’s Medical University.
The directive has received support from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which described it as necessary to protect students from coercion. However, the Opposition Samajwadi Party has criticised the move, alleging that it is an attempt to polarise society and distract from more pressing issues in higher education as reporting indicated.
Uttar Pradesh has one of the strictest anti-conversion laws in India. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Amendment Bill, passed in July 2024, allows anyone to file a complaint, increases punishments for offences, and imposes stricter bail conditions. The new directive to form anti-conversion cells is seen as an extension of these legal measures as further details emerged.
“The institute will implement the governor’s instructions and take the necessary steps for the formation of the cell,” stated a senior official at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.
While supporters argue that the cells are intended to safeguard students from coercion, critics have called for improvements in educational infrastructure instead of measures they view as divisive as analysis showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.