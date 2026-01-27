30 Killed as Snow Storm Paralyses US Cities, Leaves Many Without Electricity

advertisement
A severe winter storm has swept across the United States, resulting in at least 30 fatalities and causing significant disruptions to oil production and electricity supply. The storm brought heavy snow, ice, and extreme cold from the southern states to the Northeast, grounding flights, closing schools, and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power. Major oil-producing regions experienced freezing temperatures, leading to a substantial loss in crude oil output. Authorities have warned that the cold conditions are expected to persist, with further disruptions possible.
According to The Indian Express, the storm has led to the loss of up to 2 million barrels per day of US crude oil production, which accounts for approximately 15% of the country’s total output. The fatalities have been reported across several states, with incidents including people struck by snow ploughs, sledding accidents, and individuals found dead outdoors during the extreme cold.
Coverage revealed that New York City alone reported eight deaths over the weekend as temperatures dropped sharply. Mississippi and Tennessee were among the hardest-hit states, with officials indicating that power restoration could take several days in some areas. The storm’s impact extended to the power grid, with operators expecting further generation outages while demand remains high.
Fatalities linked to the storm included a range of incidents, such as people being struck by snow ploughs in Massachusetts and Ohio, and sledding accidents involving teenagers in Arkansas and Texas as details emerged. Several people were also found dead outdoors, highlighting the dangers posed by the ongoing extreme cold.
“At least 30 deaths linked to the storm have been reported across multiple states,” the source stated, underscoring the widespread impact of the severe weather event.
Analysis showed that the National Weather Service has warned of another surge of Arctic air moving in, with the possibility of a new winter storm affecting parts of the East Coast later in the week. Power grid operators are preparing for additional outages as the demand for electricity remains elevated due to the cold.
Efforts to restore power and resume normal operations are ongoing, but officials have cautioned that the situation could worsen if freezing temperatures persist following reports from affected regions. Residents in impacted areas are advised to monitor weather updates and take necessary precautions as the cold wave continues.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.