30 Killed as Snow Storm Paralyses US Cities, Leaves Many Without Electricity

A severe winter storm has swept across the United States, resulting in at least 30 fatalities and causing significant disruptions to oil production and electricity supply. The storm brought heavy snow, ice, and extreme cold from the southern states to the Northeast, grounding flights, closing schools, and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without power. Major oil-producing regions experienced freezing temperatures, leading to a substantial loss in crude oil output. Authorities have warned that the cold conditions are expected to persist, with further disruptions possible.