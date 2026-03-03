US Urges Citizens To Leave 13 West Asian Countries Amid Iran Crisis

advertisement
The United States government has issued an urgent advisory instructing its citizens to immediately depart from 13 countries in the Middle East. The advisory follows a rapid escalation in regional conflict, with airstrikes and retaliatory attacks affecting multiple nations. The directive covers countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, and Yemen. Widespread airspace closures and flight cancellations have complicated evacuation efforts for US nationals and other foreign citizens.
According to Deccan Herald, the US Department of State issued the advisory on 3 March 2026, citing “serious safety risks” due to ongoing US-Israeli strikes against Iran and subsequent retaliatory actions. The advisory specifically instructs Americans to use available commercial transportation to leave the affected countries as soon as possible.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the advisory comes amid significant disruptions to air travel across the region. Limited evacuation flights have begun departing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but most commercial air traffic remains grounded. The US State Department’s guidance has been complicated by sweeping airspace shutdowns and widespread cancellations, sharply reducing the ability of many to follow the directive.
As highlighted by The Guardian, at least 11,000 flights into, out of, and within the Middle East have been cancelled since the escalation began, affecting over one million passengers. Airlines such as Etihad Airways, Emirates, and FlyDubai have operated a small number of evacuation flights, but regular commercial schedules remain suspended. The US has not organised its own evacuation flights, instead advising citizens to depart using commercial means where possible.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar have both emphasised the urgency of the situation. Citizens are encouraged to sign up for STEP alerts and contact the State Department for assistance if needed. The advisory lists Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen as affected countries.
“To all American citizens in the Middle East: your safety and security is our number one priority. Sign up to receive STEP alerts at Get information at @TravelGov and you can call the department 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444,” said Secretary Marco Rubio.
Further details indicate that the advisory was issued after US and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iranian sites, resulting in retaliatory attacks across the Gulf. The US embassy in Amman, Jordan, temporarily evacuated its staff due to unspecified threats, and embassies in other countries have also heightened security measures.
Evacuation efforts have been hampered by ongoing airspace closures over Iran, Iraq, Israel, and temporary restrictions in Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Syria. Airlines operating evacuation flights are reportedly doing so with government backing, and passengers are advised to travel to airports only if directly contacted by airlines due to limited operations.
Regional governments are also working to extract their citizens, with analysis showing that the conflict has broader implications, including disruptions to oil and gas supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. This chokepoint is critical for global energy markets, and any prolonged closure could have significant economic consequences worldwide.
“It has become an urgent humanitarian and logistical issue,” said Ichsan Marsha, spokesperson for Indonesia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, as quoted in coverage of the regional evacuation efforts.
Governments such as the UK, Germany, and the Czech Republic have initiated their own evacuation and support operations for nationals stranded in the region. Reporting indicated that Dubai International Airport, a major global transit hub, has urged passengers to visit only if they have confirmed bookings, as operations remain severely limited.
US officials have activated an inter-agency emergency task force to coordinate the response and manage the situation. Statements confirmed that Americans requiring assistance should contact the State Department’s 24/7 helplines for guidance on available commercial options.
“Everyone clapped when we landed,” said a US citizen evacuated from the region, reflecting the relief among those able to depart on limited flights.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.