'On-Ground Condition Could Change': US Urges Citizens To Leave Iran Immediately

The United States government has issued an urgent advisory instructing its citizens to leave Iran immediately due to escalating security risks, ongoing civil unrest, and the absence of US consular services in the country. The warning comes as high-level talks between US and Iranian officials are set to begin in Oman, with the situation on the ground described as volatile and unpredictable. Americans remaining in Iran have been told not to expect assistance from the US government if conditions deteriorate further.
According to The Indian Express, the US State Department’s advisory highlights the risk of detention, communication blackouts, and transport disruptions. The alert, issued through the Virtual US Embassy in Iran, specifically warns that Americans should make independent plans to depart while commercial options are still available, as airports and borders could close with little notice.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the advisory was first issued in mid-January 2026 and reiterated in early February, sparking widespread concern and speculation on social media. The guidance cites ongoing protests, the threat of arbitrary detention, and the lack of US diplomatic presence in Iran as primary reasons for the urgent call to leave.
Security alerts have also noted that dual Iranian-American nationals face an increased risk of arrest, and that showing a US passport could heighten the chance of being detained by Iranian authorities. The advisory was issued just hours before scheduled nuclear talks in Oman, underscoring the heightened tensions and the potential for rapid changes in the security environment.
In the advisory, the US government stated, “US citizens should depart Iran immediately,” and emphasized that those who remain should not expect assistance from the US government. The warning further explained that “conditions on the ground could change quickly and put people at risk.”
Officials have stressed that Americans should avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and maintain essential supplies as coverage revealed. The advisory also recommended that those unable to leave should monitor local developments closely and avoid travel to border regions with Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan due to additional security concerns.
Transport links, including flights and roadways, may be disrupted without warning, and access to basic services could be restricted as analysis showed. The US government has no embassy or consular services in Iran, making it difficult to provide support or evacuation assistance to citizens in the country.
“US citizens should not rely on the US government for assistance in departing Iran,” the advisory stated, warning that “airports, borders and roads could close with little warning, making evacuation harder if people delay leaving.”
Americans have been advised to consider land departures via Armenia or Turkiye, where some border crossings remain open, but officials caution that safety cannot be guaranteed during such travel as further details emerged. The advisory comes amid a broader context of regional instability, with ongoing protests in Iran and a significant US military build-up in the Gulf region.
Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions continue, but the risk of military confrontation persists, and the US government maintains that its citizens’ safety cannot be assured in the current environment as recent developments indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.