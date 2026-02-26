US Imposes 126% Tariff on Indian Solar Imports Over Adani Probe Exit

The United States Department of Commerce has imposed a preliminary countervailing duty of 126 percent on solar imports from India.

The decision follows the withdrawal of two Adani Group companies from an anti-subsidy investigation, resulting in the application of the highest penalty methodology, according to The Indian Express.

The move comes as India’s solar module manufacturing capacity has rapidly expanded, with exports to the US valued at $792.6 million in 2024 and over 90 percent of India’s solar photovoltaic module exports shipped to the US between 2021 and 2024.