US Strikes Iran After Hormuz Tanker Attacks, Oil Waivers Revoked

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On 7 July 2026, the United States launched military strikes against Iran following attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The US also revoked a temporary sanctions waiver that had allowed Iran to export oil.
The incidents occurred amid ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which had previously agreed to a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding to end hostilities.
According to The Guardian, the US military targeted more than 80 sites in Iran, including weapon launch sites, air defences, and coastal surveillance systems.
US Central Command described the strikes as a response to what it called “unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire” by Iranian forces, following attacks on three tankers, including a Qatari LNG vessel.
As reported by The Hindu, Iranian state media confirmed explosions in the Strait of Hormuz region, specifically on Qeshm Island, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas. The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a warning about the consequences of the US actions, stating it would take “decisive measures” to protect its interests and national security.
Iran’s response included launching attacks on US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps claiming to have targeted 85 facilities, as coverage revealed.
Air raid sirens were reported in both countries, but there was no confirmation of damage. The US strikes coincided with large-scale funeral ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed earlier in the conflict.
“Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” US Central Command stated, as cited in multiple official statements.
Following the tanker attacks, the US Treasury Department revoked a temporary sanctions waiver that had allowed Iran to export oil, replacing it with a new general licence effective immediately as analysis showed. The new licence permits companies to wind down existing transactions until 17 July but prohibits new purchases or loading of Iranian-origin crude oil from 7 July onwards.
The Trump administration’s decision to revoke the oil waiver was announced on the same day as the strikes, with officials stating that Iran would only benefit from the memorandum of understanding if it demonstrated “good behavior” as reporting indicated.
The waiver, initially granted in late June, was expected to remain in force for 60 days but was rescinded following the tanker incidents.
Oil prices responded sharply, with Brent crude rising by approximately 5 percent to nearly $76 per barrel after the US strikes and the revocation of the waiver as market data confirmed.
The attacks and subsequent US actions reignited concerns over global energy supplies and the stability of the US-Iran ceasefire agreement.
Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, stated, “We hold Iran fully legally responsible for this attack and for any resulting damages or repercussions.”
Qatar and Saudi Arabia both accused Iran of targeting tankers linked to their countries, including the Qatari LNG vessel Al-Rekayyat and the Saudi tanker Wadyan as further details emerged. Qatar summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador and lodged a formal protest, while Iran denied the accusations and asserted that vessels using routes not coordinated with Tehran increased the risk of incidents.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the US decision to revoke the oil waiver, calling it a “clear and material breach” of the memorandum of understanding signed on 18 June 2026 at the end of official statements. The Ministry stated that the US would bear full responsibility for the consequences of this breach and reiterated its commitment to safeguard Iran’s national interests.
“Iran will take whatever measures it considers necessary to safeguard its national interests and national security,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry declared in response to the US actions.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.