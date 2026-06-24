In a First, US Senate Passes Resolution Instructing Trump To Halt Iran Offensive

advertisement
The United States Senate voted 50-48 to approve a resolution instructing President Donald Trump to halt military action against Iran or seek congressional authorization to continue it. This marks the first time both chambers of Congress have passed a concurrent resolution directing a president to end a military conflict since the War Powers Resolution of 1973. The measure, which previously passed the House of Representatives, is largely symbolic and does not carry the force of law.
According to Deutsche Welle, the Senate’s decision represents a rare bipartisan rebuke of the White House, with four Republican senators joining Democrats in support of the resolution. The vote reflects growing concern in Congress over the ongoing conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February, and highlights skepticism within Donald Trump’s Republican Party regarding continued military operations.
As reported by BBC, the resolution’s passage is significant as it adds pressure on the White House to find an end to the Iran war, especially as public opposition has increased and petrol prices have risen. The measure does not require the president’s signature and will not become law, but it stands as a powerful statement from Congress and a notable break from party unity.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, Donald Trump criticized the Senate’s action, calling the resolution “poorly timed” and “meaningless.” He argued that the vote undermined his negotiating position with Iran and claimed it provided “aid and comfort” to the enemy. Trump stated, “So, I have Iran on the ropes, ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its president; and the US Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act vote, telling the number one sponsor of terror in the world that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop, and by so doing has provided aid and comfort the enemy.”
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer described the vote as a historic rebuke, while Republican Senator Ted Cruz expressed concerns about the administration’s approach to Iran in his remarks. The four Republican senators who voted in favour of the resolution were Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Rand Paul of Kentucky. Democratic Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only member of his party to vote against it.
“The most solemn power for Congress is Congress has the power to declare war, not the president,” said Senator Tim Kaine, a leading proponent of the measure.
Mid-sentence attribution from recent coverage indicated that the resolution was adopted as Republicans in Congress expressed skepticism about the ceasefire agreement Donald Trump struck with Iran. The measure underscored impatience within the GOP about continuing to defer to the president, especially as further negotiations over the war’s end remain uncertain and Trump has threatened additional military action.
End-of-sentence attribution from further reporting noted that the Pentagon is seeking $80 billion from Congress, primarily for the Iran war, as it replenishes munitions and stockpiles. The overall cost of the conflict, according to experts cited by senators, could exceed $100 billion.
Start-of-sentence attribution from recent polling showed that only 23% of Americans believed the United States was stronger because of the war with Iran, and nearly two-thirds thought any truce with Tehran was unlikely to last. The resolution’s passage comes as the Trump administration and Iran continue negotiations under a memorandum of understanding signed last week, with a 60-day window to reach a broader agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme.
“Congress had the opportunity to end this war months ago, and we should have done just that to avoid this exact scenario,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin before the vote.
Mid-sentence attribution from live updates confirmed that the Trump administration is promoting the interim deal with Iran as beneficial for US interests, while Iranian officials have denied certain claims regarding the agreement’s terms and financial implications.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.