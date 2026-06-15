US-Iran Peace Deal Finalised; Signing Set for Friday in Geneva

The United States and Iran have reached a peace agreement to end nearly four months of conflict in the Middle East.

The deal includes an immediate halt to military operations on all fronts, the lifting of the US naval blockade of Iran, and the planned reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

A formal signing ceremony is scheduled for 19 June in Switzerland. Key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and the release of frozen assets, remain unresolved and are set for further negotiation.