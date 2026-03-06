US Grants India 30-Day Waiver For Russian Oil Purchases

The United States has granted India a temporary 30-day waiver permitting Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil. The waiver, announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is intended to stabilise global energy markets following disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel. The measure applies only to Russian oil already loaded onto vessels before 5 March 2026 and delivered to India by Indian entities. The waiver is set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Washington time on 4 April 2026.