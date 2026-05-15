US Set to Drop Fraud Charges Against Gautam Adani After Legal Settlement

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US authorities are moving to drop fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, following negotiations involving his legal team and a financial settlement.
The charges, initially filed in 2024, alleged that Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani orchestrated a bribery scheme to secure solar energy contracts in India and misrepresented anti-bribery practices to US investors. Both criminal and civil cases were under review by US agencies.
According to The News Minute, Gautam Adani agreed to pay $6 million and his nephew Sagar Adani $12 million to settle charges brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to the solar contracts bribery case. The settlement does not include an admission of guilt and is subject to court approval.
As reported by Scroll, the decision to drop the criminal fraud charges followed Adani’s hiring of a new legal team led by Robert J Giuffra Jr, who is known as one of Donald Trump’s personal lawyers. Giuffra presented arguments to the US Department of Justice, including claims of insufficient evidence and lack of jurisdiction, and outlined Adani’s willingness to invest $10 billion in the US and create 15,000 jobs if charges were dropped.
As highlighted by Deutsche Welle, the SEC’s civil lawsuit was resolved with the financial penalties, while the Department of Justice moved to drop related criminal charges.
The legal team’s presentation included over 100 slides, and the investment offer echoed a previous public commitment made by Adani after Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory.
"As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," Gautam Adani stated after Trump’s election win.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, US prosecutors are set to drop the charges, which had alleged hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and concealment of payments. The Adani Group has consistently denied the allegations and maintained that the charges were baseless.
Further details indicate that Adani’s lobbying efforts in Washington intensified after the indictment, with significant spending on legal and government relations firms. The willingness to invest and create jobs was a key factor in the US government’s decision-making process.
US authorities are expected to make a formal announcement regarding the resolution of the fraud cases as developments progress. The settlement and dropping of charges come after months of negotiations and legal arguments presented by Adani’s team.
"Despite all the noise, the facts are that no one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA (Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) or conspiring to obstruct justice," Gautam Adani stated at the firm’s Annual General Meeting in June last year.
Analysis showed that even as the criminal charges are dropped, Adani is expected to face financial penalties from other US agencies, including a possible penalty from the US Department of Treasury related to separate investigations. The Adani Group has not issued a new public statement following the latest developments.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.