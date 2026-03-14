US Bombs Iran’s Kharg Island, Escalating War and Oil Fears

As highlighted by Hindustan Times, President Trump had earlier indicated in a radio interview that Kharg Island was “not high on the list” of targets, but he reserved the right to change his decision rapidly. Hours later, the strike was executed, demonstrating the volatility of the conflict and the strategic importance of the island. Kharg Island is located approximately 26 kilometres from Iran’s coast and serves as the export point for about 90% of Iran’s oil shipments.