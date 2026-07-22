US Approves Nuclear Deal With Saudi Arabia Allowing Kingdom To Enrich Uranium

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United States President Donald Trump has approved a 30-year nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia. The deal is designed to provide the kingdom with a civilian nuclear programme and may allow uranium enrichment on Saudi soil. The agreement is expected to involve American companies in the development of Saudi Arabia’s nuclear infrastructure and is valued in the tens of billions of dollars. The formal announcement is anticipated soon, according to US officials familiar with the matter.
According to The Indian Express, the agreement positions US firms as the primary contractors for building Saudi Arabia’s nuclear facilities, excluding other foreign companies from the project. The deal is considered a significant achievement for Saudi Arabia and is expected to generate substantial profits for American businesses involved in the nuclear sector.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the agreement could allow Saudi Arabia to construct a uranium enrichment facility following a joint US-Saudi study. The deal is set to be submitted to the US Congress for review, where it may encounter opposition from lawmakers concerned about nuclear proliferation and regional security implications.
As highlighted by Financial Express, nonproliferation experts have raised concerns that granting Saudi Arabia uranium enrichment capabilities could open the door to potential weaponisation. While enrichment is not an automatic path to nuclear weapons, it is a critical step in the process, and the absence of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Additional Protocol in the agreement may limit oversight and verification.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the White House has not yet issued an official comment on the agreement. The deal is expected to be announced publicly as early as 22 July 2026. The agreement follows previous efforts by both Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden to negotiate a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia that would facilitate the transfer of American technology for peaceful purposes.
“The deal will run for 30 years and is thought to be worth tens of billions of dollars,” a US official was cited as saying by The Wall Street Journal, according to coverage revealed.
Analysis showed that the agreement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, including ongoing conflicts involving Iran and Israel. Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of uranium enrichment has been linked to regional security dynamics, particularly in response to Iran’s nuclear programme and recent defence pacts between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Nonproliferation experts have pointed out that the United Arab Emirates previously signed a “123 agreement” with the US for its Barakah nuclear power plant without seeking enrichment rights, which is considered the “gold standard” for peaceful nuclear cooperation. The Saudi deal, by contrast, may set a different precedent, as reporting indicated.
The agreement is also expected to involve US firms in the development of Saudi Arabia’s nuclear programme, with the potential for significant commercial benefits. The specifics of the deal, including monitoring and verification measures, are still under review as details emerged.
“Any spinning centrifuges within Saudi Arabia could open the door to a possible weapons program for the kingdom,” nonproliferation experts warned, according to analysis showed.
Coverage revealed that the deal’s announcement comes at a time when the US and Israel are engaged in efforts to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities. The agreement’s terms and its impact on regional security and nuclear nonproliferation will be closely scrutinised by US lawmakers and international observers.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.