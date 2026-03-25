UP Police Arrested 6 More In Shravasti Iftar Party Case, Total 10 Detained

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Six additional individuals were arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with an iftar party held near the Sonpathri Ashram Temple in Shravasti district. The arrests, made on 25 March 2026, bring the total number of people detained in the case to ten. The case involves allegations of cooking non-vegetarian food and improper disposal of leftovers near a religious site, as well as concerns about environmental harm.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on 17 March 2026 in the Sirsia area, where members of the Muslim community allegedly prepared non-vegetarian food for an iftar gathering close to the temple, which is located within a forested region.
Police stated that after the event, food remnants were discarded into a water source used by temple devotees for drinking, cooking, and ritual washing. Coverage revealed that this act was cited as having hurt the religious sentiments of those visiting the Ashram.
Based on a written complaint from the Ashram's priest, Hari Sharnanand Ji Maharaj, a case was registered at Sirsia police station on 19 March 2026 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation indicated that the forest department also filed a report, alleging that the accused had illegally lit a fire in the forest, posing a risk of wildfire and endangering local wildlife.
"Devotees visiting the temple use the water from this source for drinking, cooking, and washing the temple premises and the idols of the deities. Through this act, the individuals from the Muslim community have hurt the religious sentiments of the devotees visiting the Ashram," police said in a statement.
The six individuals arrested on 25 March were identified as Jamal Ahmed, Irfan Ahmed, and Sufiyan from Shravasti district, along with Shakir, Sheru Ahmed, and Shamsad Ali from Bahraich district. Details provided confirm that four others had already been arrested on 22 March 2026, shortly after the initial complaint was filed.
Legal proceedings are ongoing, with cases registered under both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Indian Forest Act, 1927. At the end of the statement, police reiterated that the investigation would continue and that all actions were being taken in accordance with the law.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.