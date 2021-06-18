Antonio Guterres Re-Elected as UN Secretary General for 2nd Term

The UN General Assembly on Friday, 18 June, appointed Antonio Guterres, to a second term as the Secretary General to lead the world body through the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fight against global warming, which he has made his priority.

After being sworn-in to his second term, Guterres said that he would work for a “breakthrough” for a world at “a critical moment in history”.

The world is “at the cusp of a new era”, he said.