Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Visit Sonam Wangchuk in Hospital

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Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on 22 July 2026.
Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since 28 June, was transferred to Medanta from Safdarjung Hospital following a Delhi High Court order. The transfer was carried out under tight security, and Wangchuk was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for continued medical supervision.
According to Siasat Daily, the meeting between the Union ministers and Wangchuk took place shortly after his admission to Medanta Hospital.
Hospital officials confirmed that Dr Sushila Kataria, an internal medicine specialist, is overseeing Wangchuk’s treatment.
The activist’s hunger strike entered its 24th day at the time of the visit, and he has stated his intention to continue fasting until student leaders are allowed to meet Members of Parliament or parliamentarians visit him at the hospital.
As reported by The News Minute, the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk be shifted to a hospital of his choice after considering medical opinions and concerns about his health.
The court instructed Medanta to form a team of doctors to monitor his condition and ensure treatment in accordance with accepted medical norms.
Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was granted unrestricted access to him during his hospitalisation.
Support for Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janata Party-led protest continued at Jantar Mantar, where large crowds gathered despite heightened security.
Coverage revealed that activists in New York and San Jose also held demonstrations in solidarity with Wangchuk, demanding government accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination process.
Wangchuk’s hunger strike and the protests have drawn attention from political leaders and the judiciary.
“He would continue his indefinite hunger strike until protesting student leaders were allowed to meet MPs at Parliament House, or parliamentarians visit him at the hospital,” Wangchuk stated, according to hospital officials.
International advocacy groups have also called for dialogue and reform. Analysis showed that demonstrations in cities such as London and Dublin echoed the demands for fairness and transparency in the examination system, with activists urging the Indian government to engage with Wangchuk and other protesters.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs related to violence during the protests, and security measures remain in place at both the hospital and protest sites. The Delhi High Court emphasised that the transfer to Medanta was to ensure Wangchuk’s safety and the protection of his fundamental rights as details emerged.
“The court’s concern is only with his safety and protection of fundamental rights, nothing else with what is going on,” the Bench stated during the hearing.
Political leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, have visited protest sites to express support for the movement. Statements confirmed that opposition parties have criticised the government’s handling of the protests and called for further reforms in the examination system.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.