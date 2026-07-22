Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh Visit Sonam Wangchuk in Hospital

According to Siasat Daily, the meeting between the Union ministers and Wangchuk took place shortly after his admission to Medanta Hospital.

Hospital officials confirmed that Dr Sushila Kataria, an internal medicine specialist, is overseeing Wangchuk’s treatment.

The activist’s hunger strike entered its 24th day at the time of the visit, and he has stated his intention to continue fasting until student leaders are allowed to meet Members of Parliament or parliamentarians visit him at the hospital.