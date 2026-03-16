UAE Arrests 19 Indians Over Alleged Misleading War Content Online

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Nineteen Indian nationals were among thirty-five individuals arrested in the United Arab Emirates for allegedly posting misleading and fabricated content related to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The arrests were made following intensified monitoring of digital platforms by UAE authorities, who cited concerns over public security and the spread of misinformation during heightened regional tensions.
According to Scroll, the UAE Attorney General, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, stated that the action was taken after rigorous surveillance of social media platforms. The individuals arrested are accused of sharing both real and fabricated videos that could incite public disorder or undermine national stability.
As reported by Financial Express, the suspects have been referred for expedited trials.
Authorities in the UAE had previously issued warnings to residents against filming or sharing footage of attack sites, missile interceptions, or unverified information online as coverage revealed. The official statement emphasised that such actions could provide hostile media with material to distort facts and potentially reveal sensitive defensive capabilities.
The group of 35 arrested includes individuals of various nationalities, with the Indian nationals spread across all three violation categories as details emerged. The first group allegedly shared genuine video clips of missile interceptions, the second group circulated AI-generated or misattributed footage, and the third group posted content praising a hostile state’s military actions.
Penalties for those convicted under these charges include imprisonment for at least one year and a fine of no less than AED 100,000 as reporting indicated. The authorities have begun questioning the initial group of defendants, who remain in custody pending trial.
The arrests occurred amid ongoing conflict in West Asia, which began on 28 February with joint operations by Israel and the United States against Iranian targets. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region, including at the UAE, which reportedly intercepted a majority of the projectiles following reports.
UAE authorities have reiterated their commitment to curbing the spread of misinformation and maintaining public order during the ongoing conflict as official statements confirmed. The expedited legal proceedings reflect the seriousness with which the UAE is addressing digital content related to national security during this period.
Indian authorities have not released the identities of those arrested, and there have been no official statements regarding consular access or legal assistance for the Indian nationals involved as further updates are awaited.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.