Two Oil Tankers Arrive In India Amid Hormuz Conflict

Two oil tankers have arrived in India after navigating the conflict-affected Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant development as maritime traffic in the region remains severely disrupted due to ongoing hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel. The vessels, including a Liberian-flagged tanker captained by an Indian national, berthed at Mumbai Port, delivering crude oil for Indian refineries.
According to Hindustan Times, the Liberia-flagged Shenlong Suezmax oil tanker, carrying Saudi crude, became the first India-bound vessel to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz since the escalation of conflict in late February. The tanker loaded crude at Ras Tanura Port in Saudi Arabia on 1 March and reached Mumbai on 12 March after briefly going “dark” to avoid detection in the volatile waterway.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, the Shenlong Suezmax was cleared by Iranian authorities to transit the strait, which has seen a near halt in maritime traffic since the outbreak of hostilities. The vessel, with a multinational crew, began discharging its cargo at Jawahar Dweep Terminal in Mumbai, supplying crude to refineries in eastern Mumbai.
Further details confirmed that the tanker carried 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil and was managed by an Athens-based company. The ship’s captain, Sukshant Singh Sandhu, led a crew of 29, including Indian, Pakistani, and Filipino nationals. The unloading process was expected to take approximately 36 hours.
As reported by another source, two Indian-flagged ships were also allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz between 11 and 12 March. This passage occurred amid heightened security concerns, with Iran requiring all vessels to seek approval before crossing or risk being targeted. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs engaged in diplomatic discussions with Iranian counterparts to facilitate safe passage.
“The ship Shenlong is carrying 1,35,335 metric tonnes of crude oil. She is berthed at Jawahar Dweep Terminal and has started discharging the cargo,” stated Praveen Singh, deputy conservator of Mumbai Port Authority.
Coverage revealed that while the Indian tankers managed to cross without military escort, other vessels in the region were attacked by projectiles, highlighting the ongoing risks. The situation remains precarious, with Iran using the strait as leverage in the broader conflict and targeting ships that do not comply with its directives.
In the middle of the crisis, reporting indicated that at least 13 vessels have been targeted in the Strait of Hormuz since the conflict began, including ships bound for India. The attacks have led to significant disruptions in global oil and gas supply chains, with many vessels opting to deactivate tracking systems or reroute to avoid the conflict zone.
The safe arrival of these tankers is expected to provide some relief to India’s energy sector, which relies heavily on crude imports passing through the Strait of Hormuz. However, as details emerged, over two dozen Indian-flagged vessels remain in or near the strait, and the risk to maritime traffic persists as the regional conflict continues.
“There is utter confusion in the Persian Gulf as Iranians are talking in multiple voices. The escorts are not being allowed and the tankers are taking chances,” a shipping expert was quoted as saying.
At the start of the week, analysis showed that Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to a surge in global oil prices and increased volatility in energy markets. The strategic waterway remains a focal point in the ongoing conflict, with international efforts underway to restore safe passage for commercial shipping.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.