Two AAP MLAs Resign as Punjab Unit Announces First List for 2027 Polls

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Two sitting MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana, have resigned from the party, coinciding with the release of AAP’s first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
The resignations come at a time when the party is facing internal dissent and protests, as well as heightened scrutiny over its candidate selection process and governance record.
According to The Indian Express, the AAP leadership has demonstrated strong backing for Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann by naming him as the candidate from Dhuri in the first list of 40 candidates. This move is seen as a signal of confidence in Mann’s leadership, despite ongoing protests and calls for his resignation following the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the party has also renominated four of its eleven women MLAs in the initial list, while seven others await confirmation. The selection process has led to speculation and uncertainty among sitting legislators, with some prominent names, including Cabinet ministers, not featured in the first announcement.
In addition, Hindustan Times stated in an article that AAP has retained Kulwant Singh for the Mohali seat, while the party is yet to announce candidates for neighbouring constituencies such as Kharar and Dera Bassi. The uncertainty in these areas has contributed to internal discussions and possible dissatisfaction among party members.
“Amid the demand by protesters in Mansa seeking his resignation, allotting him ticket in the first list indicates that the party firmly stands with him,” an AAP insider was quoted as saying regarding Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s renomination.
Coverage revealed that the political environment in Punjab is intensifying, with opposition parties such as Congress holding strategy meetings and preparing for large rallies. The Congress leadership has criticised AAP’s governance, citing issues such as law and order and the drug menace, and is positioning itself as a viable alternative in the upcoming elections.
Analysis showed that the early announcement of candidates is intended to give AAP nominees more time for outreach, but it has also exposed internal divisions. Some MLAs who were not included in the first list have expressed concerns about their future within the party, contributing to the current wave of resignations.
“The subsequent lists will indicate whether the AAP intends to retain all its sitting women legislators or bring in new faces,” the report noted, highlighting ongoing uncertainty for several MLAs.
At the end of the week, as details emerged, party sources indicated that further resignations or changes in candidate nominations could occur as the election approaches. The evolving situation underscores the challenges faced by AAP in maintaining internal cohesion while preparing for a competitive electoral contest in Punjab.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.