20 MPs Exit Trinamool Congress; Write to Speaker Om Birla to Join NDA

As reported by Hindustan Times, senior TMC leaders have been closely monitoring the situation, with concerns that more MPs could defect or meet with the Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman. Party loyalists have publicly stated their continued support for Mamata Banerjee, while others have accused the BJP of attempting to engineer a split within the TMC ranks. “Those who want to leave, can leave. I was always with Didi. My stand won’t change,” said Kirti Azad, TMC MP from Bardhaman-Durgapur.