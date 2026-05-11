Turkish Airlines Plane Catches Fire in Kathmandu, All 288 On Board Evacuated

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A Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 arriving from Istanbul caught fire upon landing at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport on 11 May 2026. The incident involved the right rear tyre of the aircraft, which led to smoke and fire on the landing gear. All 277 passengers and 11 crew members were safely evacuated. The airport was temporarily closed, and no injuries were reported among those on board.
According to Deccan Herald, the fire broke out in the right rear tyre of the Airbus 333 shortly after landing. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal confirmed that emergency procedures were activated, and all individuals on the aircraft were evacuated without harm.
As reported by The Hindu, the incident forced the closure of Kathmandu’s only runway for approximately one hour. Several incoming flights were put on hold while authorities investigated and cleared the runway. The airport resumed operations after the aircraft was secured and the fire extinguished.
Visuals shared online showed thick smoke emanating from the right landing gear as emergency crews responded. Passengers were seen evacuating the aircraft using emergency slides, and airport officials acted promptly to contain the fire using firefighting equipment.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, preliminary findings indicate that the fire was triggered by a tyre burst during landing. An investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the tyre failure and subsequent fire. No official cause has been disclosed as of the latest updates.
“The Turkish Airlines TK 726 was en route to Kathmandu from Istanbul and the tyre had caught fire while landing. Using the fire engine, it has been contained. All the passengers are safely evacuated,” stated SP Rajkumar Silawal from Airport security.
Footage from the scene captured the emergency response and the evacuation process. The airport’s closure affected several flights, with aircraft bound for Kathmandu held until the runway was cleared and deemed safe for operations.
Emergency protocols were followed as details emerged about the incident, and authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred. The aircraft involved was later moved from the runway to allow normal airport activities to resume.
Officials stated that investigations are ongoing to establish the root cause of the tyre burst and fire. The incident has drawn attention to the challenges of operating flights in Nepal, where difficult terrain and variable weather conditions can complicate aviation safety.
“Emergency crew responded and controlled the fire and passengers were safely evacuated, according to airport officials,” as confirmed by multiple sources.
Authorities have not released further information regarding the aircraft’s condition or any potential impact on future Turkish Airlines operations in Nepal. The incident follows a previous Turkish Airlines event in 2015, when a jet skidded off the runway in Kathmandu due to dense fog, though no injuries occurred in that case either.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.