Trump Threatens Strong US Action If Iran Executes Protesters

United States President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Iran, stating that the US will take "very strong action" if Iranian authorities proceed with the execution of anti-government protesters.
The warning comes amid ongoing unrest in Iran, where thousands have been arrested and the death toll from the crackdown continues to rise. Trump has called on Iranian citizens to continue their protests and assured them that help is on the way, while the Iranian government has accused the US of inciting violence and threatening its sovereignty.
According to The Hindu, Trump consulted with his national security team to assess the situation in Iran, where more than 2,000 protesters have reportedly been killed and over 16,700 arrested since the unrest began in late December. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has confirmed these figures through its network of activists inside Iran.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Trump told Iranians to "keep protesting" and reiterated that "help is on its way." He also condemned the deaths in the ongoing demonstrations and warned that the US would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities executed protesters. The Iranian regime, in response, accused Trump of encouraging political destabilisation and inciting violence.
As highlighted by The Guardian, concerns have intensified following reports that some protesters, including 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, have been sentenced to death and could face execution imminently. Amnesty International and other rights groups have warned that Iranian authorities may resort to swift trials and arbitrary executions to suppress dissent.
An Indian Express report said that Trump had not yet received confirmation of executions but made it clear that such actions would cross a "red line" for the United States. He reiterated that the scale of the bloodshed was significant and that his administration would act accordingly once more information was available.
In addition to the threat of executions, the Iranian government has imposed severe restrictions on communication, including internet shutdowns, which activists fear are intended to mask the scale of the crackdown. Satellite internet services such as Starlink have reportedly provided some Iranians with access to the outside world, The Hindustan Times reported.
The report further said that Trump’s warnings have drawn sharp criticism from Iranian officials, who claim that the US is using the situation as a pretext for military intervention.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.