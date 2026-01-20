Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On French Wine Amid Macron Dispute

advertisement
United States President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes after French President Emmanuel Macron declined to join the former's proposed Board of Peace initiative.
The dispute has intensified diplomatic tensions, with Trump publicly sharing a private message from Macron and linking the tariff threat to France’s refusal to participate in the US-led peace effort.
As reported by The Hindu, Macron’s message included an offer to organise a G7 summit in Paris, inviting leaders from Ukraine, Denmark, Syria, and Russia.
As highlighted by Deutsche Welle, Trump’s proposed Board of Peace would require long-term members to contribute 1 billion dollars each, with Trump serving as chairman. Paris has signalled it does not plan to join the initiative, and diplomats have expressed concerns that the board could undermine the United Nations’ role in conflict resolution.
India is also weighing the implications of joining the Board of Peace, with concerns about the potential impact on the United Nations’ authority, The Financial Express reported. France’s reluctance to join the board has been echoed by other European nations, and the issue has prompted discussions among global leaders about the future of international conflict resolution mechanisms.
As per Hindustan Times, Macron’s decision was influenced by concerns over the Board of Peace’s charter, which France believes could challenge the principles and institutional framework of the United Nations. The $1 billion permanent membership fee was also cited as a factor in world leaders’ hesitancy to join the board. Macron’s rejection may influence the positions of other European countries invited to participate.
