Trump Sets Record with Longest State of the Union Speech, Unveils New Tariffs

On 24 February 2026, United States President Donald Trump delivered the longest State of the Union address in history, speaking for 1 hour and 41 minutes. The speech, delivered ahead of the mid-term elections, focused on economic achievements, a new global tariff plan, immigration policy, and foreign affairs, including strong remarks on Iran. Trump’s address came days after a Supreme Court ruling struck down key tariff policies, prompting him to announce alternative measures.
According to The Hindu, Trump’s speech surpassed Bill Clinton’s previous record and was aimed at reassuring Americans about the state of the economy. He highlighted a jobs and manufacturing boom, claimed credit for a rising stock market, and introduced the Olympic gold-medal-winning U.S. men’s ice hockey team to bipartisan applause. Trump also announced the Presidential Medal of Freedom for the team’s goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck.
As reported by The Guardian, Trump’s address was delivered amid public scepticism about his economic management, with polls indicating declining approval ratings. The speech was positioned as a “turnaround for the ages,” with Trump asserting that the nation was “back, better, richer and stronger than ever before.”
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Trump doubled down on tariffs despite the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling against his previous tariff agenda. He announced a new 10% global tariff on imports for 150 days, with the possibility of raising it to 15%. Trump claimed these tariffs could eventually replace the income tax system, stating, “taking a great financial burden off the people that I love.”
“As time goes by, I believe the tariffs paid for by foreign countries will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern day system of income tax, taking a great financial burden off the people that I love,” Trump said during his address.
As noted in an article by Financial Express, Trump’s speech also addressed national security and immigration. He claimed a 56% reduction in fentanyl entering the country and described the U.S. border as the most secure in its history. Trump argued that his administration’s policies had led to record lows in illegal crossings and a significant drop in the murder rate.
During the address, Trump described Iran as the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism and vowed never to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon. He referenced past U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, while expressing a preference for diplomacy but warning of further action if necessary.
Trump’s new global tariff plan was further detailed as he addressed the Supreme Court setback. He invoked Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to justify the tariffs, stating that congressional approval would not be required. Trump argued that tariffs were key to the U.S. economic recovery and claimed they had helped prevent international conflicts.
“Despite the disappointing ruling, these powerful countries saving, it’s saving our country the kind of money we’re taking in. Peace-protecting many of the wars I settled was because of the threat of tariffs,” Trump asserted.
Trump also stated that all countries which had signed tariff deals before the Supreme Court’s ruling wanted to continue with existing agreements, fearing “far worse” terms if renegotiated as he explained. He highlighted a transformation in the U.S. economy, citing increased oil and natural gas production and new partnerships, including with Venezuela.
Trump’s address included strong criticism of Democratic lawmakers, blaming them for rising prices and health care costs. He called for stricter voter identification laws and proposed new retirement savings options for Americans without workplace accounts as coverage revealed. The speech was marked by partisan reactions, with Republicans applauding and Democrats largely remaining seated.
“You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up,” Trump told congressional Democrats during a heated moment in the chamber.
