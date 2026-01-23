As noted in an article by The Hindu, Carney’s Davos speech criticised the use of economic integration and tariffs as tools of coercion by powerful nations. Trump’s subsequent remarks at Davos included a direct admonition to Carney, stating, “Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.” The Board of Peace, according to Trump, requires permanent members to contribute $1 billion each, and its establishment was endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution as part of Trump’s Gaza peace plan.