Trump Announces $300 Billion Reliance Investment In Texas Oil Refinery

On 11 March 2026, United States President Donald Trump announced a $300 billion investment by Reliance Industries in a new oil refinery to be built in Brownsville, Texas. The project, described as the first major US oil refinery in nearly 50 years, is expected to enhance American energy security, create thousands of jobs, and strengthen economic ties between the United States and India. The refinery will process American shale oil and is projected to significantly boost US refining capacity.
According to The Indian Express, President Trump stated that the refinery would be constructed at the Port of Brownsville and would operate exclusively on American light shale oil sourced from the Permian Basin. The facility is expected to process 1.2 billion barrels of oil over a 20-year period, with an estimated value of $125 billion, and produce up to 50 billion gallons of refined petroleum products.
As reported by The Hindu, Trump thanked Reliance Industries and its chairman Mukesh Ambani for the "tremendous investment," highlighting the project's role in fueling US markets and delivering significant economic impact. The announcement was made on Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, where he described the deal as "historic" and the largest in US history.
Project details indicate that the refinery will be developed by America First Refining and is scheduled to break ground in April 2026. Financial Express noted that the facility is expected to be the cleanest refinery in the world, with advanced technologies aimed at improving efficiency and reducing emissions. The project is anticipated to generate thousands of jobs and contribute billions of dollars to the US economy.
"Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held Energy Company, Reliance, for this tremendous Investment," Trump wrote, emphasising the significance of the collaboration.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the refinery is part of Trump's "America First" energy agenda, which aims to streamline permits and attract large-scale investments. The announcement comes amid heightened global oil market volatility due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Market response was immediate, with investor sentiment driving Reliance Industries' share price to its highest level in over a month. The company, led by Mukesh Ambani, has also signed a binding 20-year offtake agreement with America First Refining, ensuring long-term supply and purchase of refinery products.
Further industry analysis indicated that Reliance's global refining expertise, particularly at its Jamnagar facility, positions it as a key player in adapting to shifting energy markets and supply chain challenges.
"A new refinery at the Port of Brownsville will fuel US markets, strengthen our national security, boost American energy production, deliver billions of dollars in economic impact, and will be the cleanest refinery in the world," Trump stated in his announcement.
In addition to the economic and energy implications, recent geopolitical developments have underscored the urgency of expanding domestic refining capacity in the US. The Texas refinery project is expected to help offset potential trade deficits and reduce reliance on imported fuels.
Industry observers have noted that the collaboration between Reliance and America First Refining could serve as a model for future cross-border energy investments, especially as global supply chains face increasing uncertainty.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.