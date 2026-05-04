Trump Launches ‘Project Freedom’ To Escort Stranded Ships From Strait of Hormuz

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On 4 May, United States President Donald Trump announced the commencement of “Project Freedom,” an operation to guide and escort hundreds of commercial vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.
The initiative is set to begin immediately, aiming to assist ships from neutral countries that have been unable to exit the Gulf region due to the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.
The operation involves significant US military resources and is described as a humanitarian effort to address shortages faced by thousands of seafarers.
According to The Hindu, President Trump stated that the US would begin escorting stranded ships through the Strait of Hormuz, with the operation commencing on Monday morning in West Asia.
Trump emphasised that “neutral and innocent” countries have been affected by the conflict and that the US would ensure their ships could safely resume business activities.
The announcement follows warnings from Iranian officials that any US interference in the strait would be considered a breach of the current ceasefire.
As reported by Deccan Herald, oil prices fell following Trump’s announcement, with Brent crude futures dropping by $1.83 per barrel.
Trump described the operation as a “humanitarian gesture” and clarified that it was intended to aid only those countries not involved in the US-Israel conflict with Iran.
The US has not disclosed whether the Navy will be directly involved in the escort missions.
As highlighted by BBC, US Central Command confirmed that “Project Freedom” would involve guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, and approximately 15,000 personnel.
The operation is expected to address the needs of an estimated 20,000 sailors who have been trapped in the Gulf since the escalation of hostilities.
Trump warned that any interference with the humanitarian process would be “dealt with forcefully.”
As noted in an article by undefined, Trump reiterated that many of the stranded ships belong to countries uninvolved in the Middle Eastern conflict and are facing shortages of food and essential supplies.
He stated, “For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business.”
“If, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” Trump said, according to multiple official statements.
As reported by The Indian Express, the Pentagon has not released detailed operational plans for Project Freedom. The strait has been effectively closed since late February, disrupting global trade and leaving numerous oil tankers and cargo vessels unable to depart.
As highlighted by recent coverage, the US initiative comes amid indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with Pakistan acting as an intermediary.
Iran has submitted a 14-point proposal for de-escalation, which the US is currently reviewing. However, Iranian officials have stated that nuclear negotiations are not part of the current talks.
Regional analysts noted as details emerged that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly impacted global energy markets, with oil and gas prices rising due to supply disruptions. Iran maintains that it controls access to the strait and has set conditions for passage, challenging international norms on freedom of navigation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.