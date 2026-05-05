Trump Launches 'Project Freedom' for Safe Passage of Ships Through Hormuz Strait

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United States President Donald Trump has launched ‘Project Freedom’, a military-led initiative to guide ships stranded in the Strait of Hormuz following its closure amid escalating conflict with Iran. The operation involves US Navy assets and aims to ensure the safe passage of vessels trapped in the Gulf, as Iran maintains a blockade and threatens to attack any foreign armed forces attempting to intervene. The situation has resulted in renewed hostilities and heightened concerns for global shipping and energy supplies.
According to The Indian Express, President Trump announced that countries worldwide had requested US assistance to free their ships, which he described as “neutral and innocent bystanders” caught in the conflict. Trump characterised the mission as a humanitarian gesture, citing shortages of food and essentials on board many vessels, and emphasised that the operation was intended to help people and companies who were “victims of circumstance.”
As reported by BBC, the US Central Command has deployed guided-missile destroyers, over 100 aircraft, unmanned platforms, and approximately 15,000 service members to support Project Freedom. The operation’s initial phase saw two US-flagged merchant vessels successfully transit the Strait, accompanied by the US military. However, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps denied that any vessels had passed through, maintaining that safe passage must be coordinated with Iranian authorities.
Iran’s response has been unequivocal, with military officials threatening to attack any foreign armed force approaching the Strait, particularly the US Navy. Reporting indicated that Iranian strikes targeted commercial vessels and set a UAE oil port ablaze, marking the most significant escalation since a ceasefire was declared four weeks prior. The US reported destroying six small Iranian boats in response to these attacks.
On social media, President Trump accused Iran of targeting ships from unrelated nations, including a South Korean cargo vessel. Coverage revealed that Trump urged South Korea to join Project Freedom and claimed US forces had intercepted and shot down seven Iranian boats. He also announced that senior US defence officials would address the media regarding the ongoing situation.
“The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance,” President Trump stated on Truth Social.
Analysis showed that the world’s shipping industry remains concerned about the safety of vessels in the Gulf, with questions persisting over whether ships can travel securely amid the ongoing blockade and military threats. The International Maritime Organisation estimates that around 2,000 ships and 20,000 sailors have been trapped since the conflict began, raising alarms about dwindling supplies and the welfare of crews.
Military experts cited by further reporting suggest that Project Freedom’s focus is on providing air cover and defence against missile and drone attacks, rather than direct military escort for every vessel. However, the risk of renewed hostilities remains high, with some analysts warning that a more forceful military approach may be required to secure full passage for all ships.
Diplomatic tensions have also intensified, as recent developments highlight President Trump’s disappointment with certain allies for not supporting US efforts in the region. Australia, in particular, has faced criticism from Trump for its stance on the Hormuz crisis, further complicating international cooperation.
“Project Freedom is Project Deadlock,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, underscoring Tehran’s opposition to the US-led initiative.
Despite the US military’s efforts, details emerged that Iran continues to assert control over the Strait and has vowed to respond forcefully to any perceived violations of its sovereignty. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing risks to commercial shipping and regional stability.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.