Trump Threatens to Attack Power Plants if Iran Doesn’t Reopen Strait of Hormuz

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United States President Donald Trump has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, demanding the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump warned that if Iran does not comply, the US will target and “obliterate” Iranian power plants, starting with the largest facility.
The ultimatum comes amid ongoing hostilities in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments and recent missile exchanges between Iran and Israel intensifying the crisis.
According to The Guardian, Trump’s warning was delivered on Saturday, marking a significant escalation just one day after he had indicated a possible “winding down” of military operations.
Iran’s military responded by threatening to target US energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure if its own facilities were attacked.
As reported by Scroll, the Strait of Hormuz has been effectively blocked for most international commercial vessels since the conflict began on 28 February. Approximately 20 percent of the world’s petroleum supply passes through this maritime corridor, and the closure has contributed to a sharp rise in global oil prices.
As highlighted by reports, Trump stated on social media, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!” The statement was made as the conflict entered a more dangerous phase, with Iranian missile strikes reaching new targets and casualties mounting on both sides.
As noted in an article by BBC, Trump’s ultimatum was delivered via a post on Truth Social. The president’s recent statements have alternated between suggesting the war is “winding down” and threatening further escalation.
Despite claims that the US is nearing its military objectives, American and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets have continued, and new US ground forces are being deployed to the region.
Coverage revealed that Trump’s ultimatum coincided with Iranian missile strikes on southern Israeli cities, including Dimona and Arad, which resulted in over 100 injuries. The Israeli military reported difficulties intercepting the projectiles, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the situation as “a very difficult evening in the campaign for our future.”
Trump’s warning also follows a temporary waiver allowing Iran to sell oil already at sea, but not to initiate new sales or production, as details emerged. The US Treasury clarified that this measure is limited and does not provide Iran with significant new revenue streams.
Regional tensions have escalated further, with Iran launching ballistic missiles at a US-UK military base in Diego Garcia and targeting Israeli cities, according to recent updates. The humanitarian toll continues to rise, with thousands killed and millions displaced across Iran, Lebanon, and Israel.
The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the crisis. At least 21 vessels have been targeted or reported incidents since the start of the conflict, raising fears of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.
Trump has reiterated that the responsibility for safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz should fall on nations dependent on the route, stating that the United States is not among them, as per reports. He has ruled out negotiations with Iran, asserting that the US has achieved its objectives “weeks ahead of schedule,” while Iranian officials have rejected calls for talks following the escalation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.