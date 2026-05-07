'Iran Can't Have Nuclear Weapon': Trump Tells Pope Ahead of Rubio Meeting

Trump warned that if Iran does not agree to the terms, “the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.” The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains tense, with both US and Iranian forces maintaining a blockade, although recent diplomatic efforts have led to a pause in new US operations. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for the immediate reopening of the waterway, citing concerns over escalating regional tensions as details emerged.