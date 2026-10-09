Trump Freezes Green Card Sponsorship For IT Firms, Probes Universities

As reported by The Indian Express, the announcement came just hours before President Donald Trump awarded Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. Vice President JD Vance, at a news conference, accused Microsoft of misusing the visa system, stating that the company laid off 6,000 US workers while obtaining 6,300 H-1B visas and nearly 3,000 green cards in the previous year. Vance also called for investigations into several universities, including Stanford and MIT, for alleged visa fraud.