Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire, Blockade Remains Amid Diplomatic Uncertainty

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United States President Donald Trump has announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran, hours before the truce was set to expire.
The extension comes at the request of Pakistan, with Trump stating that the US will wait for a unified proposal from Iranian leaders.
Despite the ceasefire extension, the US military blockade of Iranian ports, particularly near the Strait of Hormuz, will continue.
According to The Hindu, Trump’s announcement was made via social media, where he specified that the ceasefire would be extended until Iran submits a proposal and discussions are concluded.
The White House confirmed that Vice President JD Vance and the US negotiating team would not travel to Pakistan for talks as initially planned, citing the ongoing wait for Iran’s response.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire was influenced by requests from Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Trump reiterated that the US military remains ready and able, and the blockade of Iranian ports will persist until a resolution is reached.
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations has called for the immediate release of the Iranian vessel Touska, seized by the US Navy, describing the action as a violation of the ceasefire.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, Trump stated, “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”
The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains a central issue, with Trump claiming that Iran is losing significant revenue daily due to the closure.
“I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump said.
Analysis showed that while the ceasefire has broadly held since its initiation on 8 April, both the US and Iran have indicated readiness to resume hostilities if negotiations fail.
Iran has yet to confirm its participation in talks in Islamabad, and officials have stated that attendance will depend on the perceived potential for productive outcomes.
The coverage revealed that Iranian officials, including Mojtaba Khamenei, have issued strong warnings to the US and Israel, threatening military action if Iranian interests are attacked.
The Revolutionary Guards have also warned Gulf neighbours against allowing their territory to be used for operations against Iran, threatening to halt oil production across the region if provoked.
Diplomatic uncertainty persists as details emerged regarding the planned talks in Islamabad. Iran’s state media reported reluctance to participate due to ongoing US demands and the continued blockade. The seizure of the Iranian vessel Touska by US forces has further complicated negotiations, with Iranian officials labelling the act as “armed piracy.”
“Iran knows how to neutralize restrictions, how to defend its interests, and how to resist bullying,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted on X.
Regional tensions remain high following reports that the death toll from the conflict has reached at least 3,375 in Iran and over 2,290 in Lebanon, with additional casualties in Israel and Gulf Arab states.
The US maintains its military posture in the region, and both sides have reiterated their willingness to resume fighting if diplomatic efforts do not yield a comprehensive agreement.
Uncertainty over the next steps continues as developments unfold, with no official confirmation from Iran regarding participation in further talks and ongoing concerns about the humanitarian and economic impact of the blockade and potential escalation.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.