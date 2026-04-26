Trump Evacuated After Shots Fired At White House Dinner

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On 25 April 2026, gunshots were reported at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. United States President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and several senior officials were evacuated by the Secret Service. No injuries were immediately reported. The incident caused panic among the more than 2,000 attendees, with many taking cover under tables as law enforcement secured the venue and apprehended a suspect.
According to Hindustan Times, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had earlier commented that “there will be some shots fired tonight,” referring to anticipated verbal jabs in President Trump’s speech. The remark gained viral attention after the shooting, as video clips of her interview circulated widely online.
As reported by The Guardian, the event was abruptly interrupted by loud bangs, prompting Secret Service agents to evacuate Donald Trump and Melania Trump. The Secret Service confirmed that the shooting occurred near the main magnetometer screening area and stated that one individual was taken into custody. The dinner was subsequently postponed, with organisers expressing relief that all attendees were safe.
Eyewitness accounts described scenes of confusion as guests were told to duck and security personnel moved quickly to secure the area. The Secret Service and law enforcement swarmed the banquet hall, and guests reported hearing multiple shots. The incident occurred shortly after dinner service began, and the presidential seal was removed from the podium as the situation unfolded.
Video footage captured the moment Secret Service agents rushed President Trump off stage, with attendees heard shouting “get down” and “stay down” as chaos erupted. Senior officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, were also evacuated. The ballroom remained locked down while law enforcement assessed the threat.
“I have been taken out of the ballroom after the sound of the shots fired. The Secret Service is now in charge of this building, this hotel,” stated U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, as quoted in multiple reports.
Midway through the incident, coverage revealed that most attendees were kept inside the ballroom and could not leave until authorities gave clearance. Outside, police cordoned off the area, and helicopters circled overhead as security measures intensified around the hotel and nearby streets.
Additional videos from the scene showed Secret Service agents escorting Trump and other dignitaries out of the venue. The Associated Press confirmed that a shooter had opened fire, and Washington, D.C. police responded rapidly to secure the premises.
In the aftermath, President Trump posted on Truth Social that the shooter had been apprehended and praised the Secret Service and law enforcement for their response as details emerged. The event is expected to be rescheduled, with organisers and officials reiterating their commitment to safety at future gatherings.
“Thank God everyone is safe, and thank you for coming together tonight. We will do this again,” said Weijia Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Online reactions to Karoline Leavitt’s earlier remarks continued to trend, with many noting the coincidence between her figurative language and the subsequent shooting incident in the aftermath. The video of her interview surpassed four million views, reflecting widespread public interest in the sequence of events.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.