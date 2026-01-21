Davos-Bound Air Force One Carrying President Trump Returns Due To Glitch

On 21 January 2026, Air Force One carrying United States President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was forced to return to Washington, D.C. due to a minor electrical issue. The incident caused a delay in Trump’s scheduled appearance at the summit, where he was set to deliver a keynote address and participate in high-level meetings with global leaders. The White House confirmed that Trump and his team would board a different aircraft to continue their journey to Davos.