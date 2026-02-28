Amid US-Israel Attack on Iran, Trump Urges Iranians to ‘Take Over Government'

On 28 February 2026, Israel launched a missile attack on Tehran, Iran’s capital, with the United States confirming its direct involvement.

The operation, described as a pre-emptive strike, targeted areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices. Both Israeli and Iranian airspace were closed following the attack, and a state of emergency was declared in Israel.

US President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged the US role and addressed the Iranian people in a televised statement.