Iran Has Agreed To Never Have a Nuclear Weapon, Says Trump Ahead of Deal Signing

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US President Donald Trump has publicly declared that Iran has agreed never to acquire nuclear weapons, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. The agreement, reached after over 100 days of conflict, is expected to be formally signed in Geneva later this week. Key details of the deal, including provisions for nuclear inspections and sanctions relief, remain under negotiation as both sides prepare for further technical discussions.
According to Deccan Herald, Donald Trump stated, “Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon,” and indicated that the text of the US-Iran agreement may be released before Friday. US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that nuclear inspectors would “absolutely” return to Iran as part of the deal’s implementation.
As reported by The Guardian, Trump emphasized that the main objective of the agreement is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, stating, “They fully agreed to that with strong policing powers.” The memorandum of understanding is scheduled for a formal signing ceremony in Geneva, with technical discussions led by US officials set to begin shortly.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, Trump reiterated on social media that “Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon!” and dismissed reports of a $300 million payment to Iran as “fake news.” The agreement is expected to extend a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with further negotiations on nuclear issues and sanctions relief to follow.
As The Indian Express stated in an article, the Trump administration is prepared to allow the establishment of a $300 billion investment fund for Iran, contingent on Tehran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement. The fund would be sourced from private companies and is tied to Iran’s adherence to the memorandum’s terms, including a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
“Iran has agreed to never have a Nuclear Weapon! Also, the story that the US is paying Iran 300 million Dollars is Fake News, put out by the Dumocrats!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Details of the agreement include Iran reaffirming its commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty not to produce nuclear weapons, with a 60-day period of further negotiations on nuclear issues planned. Statements from the G7 summit indicated that Trump warned “all hell will rain down” on Iran if it attempts to acquire a nuclear weapon, and he emphasized the importance of the nuclear clause in the deal.
Further coverage noted that Iran has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful, and the fate of its enriched uranium stockpile remains a key point for upcoming negotiations. Trump faces political pressure to secure a more robust agreement than the 2015 deal, which he withdrew from during his first term.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the emerging agreement by asserting that “Iran will never have nuclear weapons, not today and not tomorrow.” Analysis showed that Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s security interests and stated that Israel would remain in security zones in Lebanon as long as necessary.
“With an agreement, without an agreement – Iran will not have nuclear weapons. Not today, and not tomorrow. As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel – this will not happen,” Netanyahu said.
Political reactions in Israel have been mixed, with some officials criticizing the agreement as “not binding” on Israel. Coverage revealed that Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and highlighted the removal of an immediate threat to Israel’s security.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.