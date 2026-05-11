Trump To Visit China on 13 May After 9 Years, Trade & Iran War On Agenda

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US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit China from 13 to 15 May 2026 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit will include bilateral meetings, a state banquet, and discussions on trade, Iran, Taiwan, artificial intelligence, and security. This marks the first visit to China by a US president in nearly nine years and comes amid ongoing global tensions and economic uncertainty.
According to The Hindu, the visit is set against the backdrop of the US-Israel-Iran conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has contributed to a global energy crisis. The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the official invitation and the dates for the state visit, highlighting the significance of the event for both countries.
As reported by Hindustan Times, Trump will arrive in Beijing on Wednesday evening. The itinerary includes a welcome ceremony, bilateral meetings with Xi Jinping, a visit to the Temple of Heaven, and a state banquet. The two leaders will also meet for a bilateral tea and working lunch before Trump departs China on Friday.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the agenda will focus on trade negotiations, the ongoing conflict involving Iran, and the situation in Taiwan. US officials have indicated that Trump is expected to press Xi Jinping on China’s relationship with Iran and seek progress on trade issues. Taiwan’s government is closely monitoring the visit, with its foreign minister expressing confidence in stable US-Taiwan relations.
Mid-level officials have stated that preparations are underway for discussions on artificial intelligence, nuclear weapons, and critical minerals. The leaders are expected to address the extension of a critical minerals deal and the establishment of forums to facilitate mutual trade and investment.
"This will be a visit of tremendous symbolic significance," said US Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, as cited in multiple official briefings.
Trade remains a central issue, with coverage revealing that both sides may announce new mechanisms such as a Board of Trade and Board of Investment. These forums are intended to manage trade in non-sensitive goods and address investment-related concerns, though further work may be required before implementation.
Security concerns are also prominent, as officials indicated that artificial intelligence and dual-use technologies will be discussed. The US has expressed interest in establishing a communication channel on AI matters to avoid misunderstandings and potential conflicts.
In addition, recent statements confirm that Trump will apply pressure on Xi Jinping regarding China’s economic ties with Iran and Russia, particularly concerning oil revenues and dual-use goods. The ongoing US sanctions on China related to the Iran conflict are also expected to be discussed during the visit.
"I would expect the president to apply pressure," a senior US official stated regarding the Iran issue.
Trade truce negotiations are ongoing, with analysis showing that the extension of the current agreement remains uncertain. Both sides have expressed a desire for stability, but no final decision has been announced regarding the continuation of the trade truce or the imposition of new tariffs.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.