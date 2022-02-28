TRS Leader Booked for Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl in Telangana, Cops on Lookout

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Upendra Reddy said that after medical examination of the survivor and preliminary investigation, a case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of POCSO Act was booked against him. The house owner and car driver were also booked in the case.

The survivor told the police that she was taken to Hyderabad on the pretext of a function and the accused carried out the crime at a hotel. The girl later revealed this to her parents, who approached the child helpline and subsequently the police to lodge a complaint.