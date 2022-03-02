West Bengal Civic Polls: Trinamool Congress Headed for Landslide Victory

Trinamool Congress activists celebrate as the party leads during the counting of votes of all four West Bengal Assembly constituencies, in Nadia on Tuesday.
(Photo courtesy: PTI)
With BJP, Left Front, and Congress yet to get a single municipality, the ruling Trinamool Congress that had already won 94 of the 108 municipalities, is heading towards a landslide victory in the recently concluded civic polls.
The Hamro Party, a new political outfit, pulled out a surprise in the hills by winning Darjeeling Municipality and the Left Front won Taherpur municipality.
So far, results have been announced for 85 municipalities, of which the ruling party has managed to get 83 municipalities. The Darjeeling municipality has gone to Hamro Party and two municipalities, Benldanga in Murshidabad and Jhalda in East Burdwan, have been hung.
The Trinamool Congress has won in municipalities like Contai, home of Suvendu Adhikari and Khidderpore from where former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had won the Assembly election and now Hiran from BJP is the existing MLA.
Apart from that, the ruling party has won Barasat, Coochbehar, Gobardanga, Chakda, Baduria, Baranagar, Taki Dhuliyan, Tamluk, and many other important municipalities. The ruling party had already won five municipalities including Budge Budge, Seuri, Ghatal, Doihata, and Ghursuri uncontested.
