2 Trekkers Dead, 12 Stranded in Himachal's Spiti Valley Due To Bad Weather

Twelve people, comprising trekkers belonging to West Bengal and porters, have been stranded in Himachal Pradesh's remote Spiti Valley, officials said on Monday, 27 September. Two trekkers died due to high-altitude sickness.



They were heading to Khemenger Glacier.



As per the information received by the local administration from two trekkers, who reached Kaza on Monday some 320km from the state capital on foot, a group of 12 people are awaiting evacuation.



"They informed us that two trekkers died en route. To evacuate the stranded, we have constituted a 32-member rescue team, comprising 16 ITBP men, six Dogra Scouts and a medical team," Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar told IANS over phone.