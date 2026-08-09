Trainer Aircraft Crash Near Baramati Airstrip Under Investigation

As reported by Hindustan Times, the aircraft skidded while landing, but no injuries were sustained by Captain Chirag Shashikant Doifode or cadet Abhijeet Jundre. The police have indicated that the cause of the crash is still under investigation, with technical malfunction or other factors yet to be ruled out. A senior police official commented, “It is too early to comment on the cause. We are investigating whether there was a technical snag or any other issue.”