Trainer Aircraft Crash Near Baramati Airstrip Under Investigation

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A private trainer aircraft crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district, Maharashtra, on 9 August 2026. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm during a training exercise. Both occupants, the pilot and a cadet, were unharmed. The aircraft, identified as a Cessna 172 with registration VT-SEX, belonged to a private aviation company. Authorities have confirmed that there were no casualties or serious injuries resulting from the crash.
According to Deccan Herald, the aircraft was involved in a runway excursion incident during a training session. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill stated that the plane initially entered the runway through Link Bravo and performed a rejected take-off at the threshold of Runway 29. It was then repositioned at Runway 11 for another rejected take-off before veering off the extended paved surface beyond the threshold of Runway 29.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the aircraft skidded while landing, but no injuries were sustained by Captain Chirag Shashikant Doifode or cadet Abhijeet Jundre. The police have indicated that the cause of the crash is still under investigation, with technical malfunction or other factors yet to be ruled out. A senior police official commented, “It is too early to comment on the cause. We are investigating whether there was a technical snag or any other issue.”
Recent coverage highlighted that Baramati airport has been under scrutiny for its lack of basic safety infrastructure. The airport, which does not have dedicated air traffic control personnel or emergency services, is currently set for a ₹100-crore upgrade. The planned improvements include construction of an ATC tower, fire station, runway-end safety areas, and installation of safety lighting systems.
Officials responded quickly following reports of the incident, ensuring that both crew members were safe and that the site was secured for investigation. The Baramati airstrip has seen increased attention after the fatal crash involving then Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar earlier in the year, prompting calls for enhanced safety measures.
“No injuries have been reported,” Superintendent Gill confirmed, adding, “The aircraft could not be brought to a complete stop on the runway and continued beyond the threshold.”
Analysis showed that the Baramati airstrip is primarily used for pilot training by private flying schools. The lack of advanced navigation and emergency response systems has been noted as a concern by aviation experts, especially in light of recent incidents. The airport’s planned upgrades are expected to address several of these deficiencies.
The investigation continued late into the evening as details emerged about the sequence of events leading to the crash. Authorities have stated that further information will be released once the technical assessment is complete and all contributing factors are identified.
“We are investigating whether the aircraft developed a technical snag or if there were any other problems. It is too early to comment on anything,” a senior police official stated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.